PM Roundup: Kendall Jenner; Jason Pierre-Paul Fractures Neck In Car Crash; A Look At Every NBA Playoff Team's Future

Kendall Jenner

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which just doesn’t “get” the Met Gala. 

Kendall won the Met Gala: Kendall Jenner looked stunning at the Met Gala Monday night. Check out how she got ready.

@kendallandkylie by @sashasamsonova 🐉

Excited to launch @moon #moon_partner

JPP fractures neck: Jason Pierre-Paul suffered a potentially season-ending fractured neck in a single-car crash last week.

Every playoff team’s future: Assessing the future of every remaining playoff team.

Joe Namath says he’d probably be dead by now if he hadn’t quit drinking

Kyrie Irving’s Celtics tenure appears that it’s about to end

The Raptors are confident Kawhi Leonard will re-sign with them

What to make of Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s early struggles

