Ranking the 4 Best Destinations for Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant’s free agency is now less than two months away. While the rumors keep on swirling, here are the four best destinations for him come July 1:

4. Brooklyn Nets

According to SNY, Durant will “at least consider” taking his talents to Brooklyn this summer. The Nets actually deserve more than just a small consideration. They are in the right market for his business aspirations, they can add another max-player, and have a roster that would allow for Durant to have immediate success. The Nets are going to be an issue for teams even without a superstar and would compete for championships by adding Durant and, say, Jimmy Butler. Brooklyn would be Durant’s team, the key for all teams trying to add him not named the Warriors. Not bad, huh?