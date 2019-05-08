Ranking the 4 Best Destinations for Kyrie Irving in Free Agency

Yesterday, we ranked the four best free agency destinations for Kevin Durant. Today, we rank them for Kyrie Irving.

4. Los Angeles Lakers

The Lakers are a terrible destination for every player and coach. Good luck, Ty Lue. But for some reason, they are a rumored landing sport for Irving and he and LeBron James are apparently friends again. Not denying that the Lakers with Irving would be a good team with some serious star power. It’s that the unbelievably damaging drama that comes with James is sure to outweigh that. Oh, and Irving might be even more difficult to deal with than he was in Cleveland.