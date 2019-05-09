12 Sports Podcasts The Big Lead Staff Is Digging Right Now

The ideal way to go through life in 2019 is with headphones on, engrossed and bathing in the warm softness of a podcast. Unscientifically, there are now 1.7 pods for every American. Some of those are of the sports and pop culture variety. Here as some very popular ones — and some lesser known ones — that you should be listening to instead of the rest. They are in no particular order.

83 Weeks

I got into professional wrestling via WCW right before Hulk Hogan joined the NWO, and this podcast delves deep into topics big and small on the rise and fall of WCW from the perspective of Eric Bischoff. Host Conrad Thompson does an excellent job of weaving in and out of intricacies, pushing Bischoff to be more candid when he is coy or does not remember details, and also sprinkling in humor.

–Ryan Glasspiegel

The Right Time With Bomani Jones

This podcast, which comes out on Tuesdays or Thursdays, is my favorite to download before a flight. Bomani has smart conversations with interesting guests — like Billions co-creator Brian Koppelman — and also covers sports on a granular level that makes you think about various nuances you hadn’t previously considered.

-Ryan Glasspiegel

The Herd: Saturday Special

On this weekend edition of Colin Cowherd’s podcast, he brings on smart guests and discusses business topics in sports and sports media. Every time you listen to it, you learn new perspectives, and it’s a great change of pace in that it gets released in a pocket where there’s just not as much flow of podcasts and sports talk radio.

-Ryan Glasspiegel

Pardon My Take

Pardon My Take has been the biggest and best sports podcast really since it launched. Big Cat and PFT are two rising stars in sports media and are the internet version of Mike Wilbon and Tony Kornheiser. The show is at its best during football season when, unlike most of the media, the two talk about the games like actual fans. Well, crazy obsessed, weird guy fans. The podcast also features the best interviews. And based on the numbers, you all know this already.

-Bobby Burack