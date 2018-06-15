USA Today Sports

A Conversation with Adam Schefter on His Life, Sources, Future, Book, & More

ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter joins the Burack podcast for a conversation:

Schefter discusses:

  • How his career began.
  • Developing his sources.
  • Receiving angry phone calls/text messages after reporting a story.
  • What an average day is like for Adam Schefter.
  • Why the NBA has produced more news in the past year than the NFL
  • Where he believes LeBron James should go this summer.
  • His new book, “The Man I Never Met: A Memoir,” focusing on his family and 9/11.
  • How hard the story, due out September 4, was to tell.
  • How close Rob Gronkowskiwas from really being traded
  • And more!

