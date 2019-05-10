Video: Rob Gronkowski Squats Camille Kostek in Celebration of Her SI Swim Cover

The annual Spring of Gronk continues on as the nominally retired former Patriots tight end goes out and about with his girlfriend, Camille Kostek. The couple was celebrating Kostek’s SI Swimsuit cover at Wall Lounge in Miami. When the image of the cover flashed on the screen behind the DJ booth, they started ‘dancing their faces off,’ per TMZ.

Squats were done.

One moral of the story is that we collectively need to come up with one word to describe this couple, a la J-Rod. Maybe Gronk-stek?