This Kurt Rambis Rumor Sums Up How Big of a Dumpster Fire the Lakers Are

It just keeps getting worse for the Los Angeles Lakers. Days after not landing Tyronn Lue, who is just an average coach, a report surfaces making the franchise look even more like a company run by a bunch of inept suits. According to Vincent Goodwill, the Lakers actually wanted Lue to take on Kurt Rambis as an assistant. And the reason, oh, you know, to avoid a LeBron James “takeover.”

“And what’s worse, asking Lue to take on Rambis as an assistant, a no-no according to sources close to Lue, feels like the Lakers want their walls bugged and feared a LeBron takeover — as if Lue would allow himself to be used as a puppet.”

Okay, as you finish laughing, let’s continue.

It felt like just yesterday we didn’t even know Linda and Kurt Rambis’ opinions mattered much, now they’re helping ruin the Lakers. Not that they are alone, though. Jeanie Buss and Rob Pelinka are doing their part, and Magic Johnson did his part.

LeBron James isn’t blameless in all this, either. He tried trading his entire team this season and brings drama with him like the Night King brings winter (if he actually does). Mixing all that in with rumors the Lakers now fear him, and people close to Buss are imploring her to trade him, it has to be asked why any coach or player above G-League level would want to join them? They are clearly the biggest dumpster fire in all of sports.

None of this is changing next year, it is probably getting worse. One year ago, many thought James would join the Lakers to end his career in a satisfying, improving, and ideal situation. Now, Cleveland, out East, looks like it has more sunshine than Los Angeles. The debate regarding the Lakers is no longer who they will sign, it is who is primarily to blame.