PM Roundup: Becky Lynch And Seth Rollins Dating; John Beilein To The Cavaliers; Maximum Security Jockey Suspended

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which was not ready for that Game of Thrones episode.

Becky and Seth are official: Over the weekend WWE superstars Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins confirmed they are dating. This has been rumored for months but now both Lynch and Rollins have confirmed it:

Beilein to the Cavs: John Beilein shocked the college basketball world by leaving Michigan to coach the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Maximum Security jockey suspended: Maximum Security jockey Luis Saez has been suspended by Kentucky Horse Racing Commission for 15 days after his ride during the Kentucky Derby. Maximum Security was the first horse in the history of the Derby to finish first then lose the race by disqualification.

Tweet of the Day:

In Case You Missed It on The Big Lead:

LeBron James For Ben Simmons Trade is Fascinating But Will Never Happen

John Beilein Is A Great Fit For the Cavaliers

5 Candidates to Replace John Beilein at Michigan

Game Of Thrones: Best Twitter Reactions And Memes From Season 8, Episode 5

Around the Sports Internet:

Charges have been dropped against Conor McGregor for the Miami phone-smashing incident

A full preview of the Eastern Conference finals

LeBron James isn’t asking to move on from the Lakers

Former Chiefs head coach Gunther Cunningham has passed away at 72

Song of the Day: