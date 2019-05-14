NBA Draft Lottery TV Schedule, Streaming and Odds

The NBA Draft lottery airs this evening on ESPN. For the night of basketball, ESPN has NBA Countdown at 7:00 PM, a special episode of The Jump at 8:00, the lottery at 8:30, and Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals between the Warriors and Blazers at 9:00. All times are Eastern. You can stream all of these events on the ESPN app.

As we wrote earlier, these are the odds for who gets the first overall pick in the Draft:

1. New York Knicks: 14.0 percent

2. Cleveland Cavaliers: 14.0 percent

3. Phoenix Suns: 14.0 percent

4. Chicago Bulls: 12.5 percent

5. Atlanta Hawks: 10.5 percent

6. Washington Wizards: 9.0 percent

7. New Orleans Pelicans: 6.0 percent

8. Memphis Grizzlies: 6.0 percent

9. Dallas Mavericks: 6.0 percent

10. Minnesota Timberwolves: 3.0 percent

11. Los Angeles Lakers: 2.0 percent

12. Charlotte Hornets: 1.0 percent

13. Miami Heat: 1.0 percent

14. Sacramento Kings: 1.0 percent

Who will win the Zion Williamson sweepstakes?