Mike Maccagnan and Adam Gase Disagreed on Le'Veon Bell; Daniel Jeremiah Emerges as Jets Front Office Candidate

The soap opera that is the New York Jets has had a hell of an episode today. The franchise fired GM Mike Maccagnan and VP of Player Personnel Brian Heimerdinger in a fit of bizarre timing — towards the end of an offseason in which they hired Adam Gase as head coach, signed Le'Veon Bell and a number of other high-priced free agents, and had the third pick in the draft.

We knew it wouldn’t take long for leaks to emerge, so here we go:

One disagreement between Adam Gase and Mike Maccagnan/Christopher Johnson… Gase absolutely did not want to sign Le’Veon Bell, per sources. In fact, he made it clear that he didn’t want to spend a lot of money on any running back. — Manish Mehta (@MMehtaNYDN) May 15, 2019

Liked the player, didn’t love the money is how I heard it on Le’Veon Bell. Adam Gase also didn’t love the price tag on CJ Mosley. It all added up. https://t.co/BOZw4b5GwX — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 15, 2019

If Maccagnan were going to lose this power struggle in the end, it goes without saying it would’ve been better for the Jets to realize that months ago before making those signings and moving forward with the draft. It implies there is big dysfunction within the organization.

Moving forward, a number of reporters are citing Eagles VP of Player Personnel Joe Joseph as a candidate to replace Maccagnan, and Adam Schefter also just swooped in with this nugget:

Just months after NFLN Draft Analyst Mike Mayock took the Raiders’ GM job, his replacement Daniel Jeremiah is under serious consideration for a prominent front-office position with the NY Jets, per sources. NFLN Draft Analyst job has become breeding ground for front-office jobs. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 15, 2019

Say what you want about the Jets, but at least they’re never boring.