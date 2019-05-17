PM Roundup: Lili Reinhart; Dabo Swinney Dismisses Move To Alabama; Brooks Koepka Dominating Bethpage

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which wouldn’t want to move to Alabama either.

Lili rips GoT fan petition: Lili Reinhart ripped “Game of Thrones” fans who are petitioning for a re-do of Season 8 of the series. And, frankly, she’s right.

Dabo denies Alabama: Dabo Swinney has dismissed the idea that he’ll wind up at Alabama when Nick Saban finally retires. Swinney is an Alabama native who played for the Crimson Tide, but he’s headed into his 17th season at Clemson.

Brooks rolling at Bethpage: Brooks Koepka has raced out to a big lead at the PGA Championship at Bethpage Black. He’s not giving any ground yet.

Tweet of the Day:

Best name at today's Pimlico races, hands down. pic.twitter.com/DPesxOYqhZ — Alec MacGillis (@AlecMacGillis) May 17, 2019

