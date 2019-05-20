This Time Game of Thrones Left a Water Bottle in the Shot

Game of Thrones is done and this is the last day you can expect to see Game of Thrones content on this here website. We’re taking the Bill Belichick approach and moving on. As predicted, the show did not stick the landing. It is fine to admit this but not fine to allow it to impact your real life at all.

The series followed up on its viral coffee cup moment from a few weeks ago by once again putting a modern beverage in the shot. Here’s Samwell Tarley keeping a bottled water handy just in case he got thirsty enough to pitch the concept of democracy to a unreceptive crowd.

The #GameOfThrones coffee cup walked so that the water bottle could run 👏 (via @bethisloco) pic.twitter.com/FlZhzHJEoG — Fandom (@getFANDOM) May 20, 2019

@HBO @GameOfThrones Y'all have a current times water bottle in the finale?! All these mistakes scream rushed super rushed! You guys should have took more time to make this season the one we deserved, not a half ass mashup. #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/09AcEjBAW9 — Laura Ashley (@_Laura_Ashley) May 20, 2019

I’d genuinely like to know how many people noticed this extremely minor error in real time. Even those sharing it as an example of the show staff’s incompetence are having to blow up the area so people can make out the bottle. This is all kind of lame but then again it’s tough to defend Thrones after last night’s disappointing, college-student-squeezing-out-a-term-paper-at-the-Eleventh-Hour finale.

Benioff and Weiss should hop right into the Spin Zone and say they left these little Easter Eggs in the final cut to remind viewers that for all its hype, this was just a television show and an inherently flawed one at that.

High-minded meta commentary may be the only excuse at this point.