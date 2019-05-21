PM Roundup: Camila Mendes; LeBron James Wants To Retire With Lakers; Landon Collins Blasts Giants

Camila Mendes

PM Roundup

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which isn’t a fan of 3:30 am alarms, fam. 

Camila lauds boyfriend: Camila Mendes essentially wrote a love letter to her boyfriend via Instagram last week. The “Riverdale” actress is dating co-star Charles Melton.

👀💛 #metgala

LeBron all-in with Lakers: LeBron James is reportedly happy with the Los Angeles Lakers and wants to retire with the organization. This news comes despite ridiculous amounts of dysfunction within the franchise.

Collins rips former team: Landon Collins ripped the New York Giants for their free agency decisions. The safety blasted his former team while defending Odell Beckham Jr.

Tweet of the Day:

