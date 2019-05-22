PM Roundup: Halsey; FIFA Scraps Plan For 48-Team World Cup; Michigan Hires Juwan Howard

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which isn’t even sure what day it is.

Halsey performed “Nightmare”: Halsey performed her new single “Nightmare” on “The Voice” Tuesday night and social media was split on the performance.

🗽cue bored as sheeeeet vine

❤️ @metmuseum

warrior princess @prabalgurung @metmuseum ❤️

FIFA scraps bigger World Cup: FIFA has decided not to expand the 2022 World Cup from 32 to 48 teams despite initial plans to do so.

Michigan picks Howard: Michigan has reportedly agreed to a five-year deal to become Michigan’s next head basketball coach.

Tweet of the Day:

Song of the Day:

