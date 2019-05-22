Ric Flair Out of Hospital, Capitalizing Every Word

Ric Flair has made his first public statement since a health scare last week sent him to the emergency room. The wrestling legend thanked his friends and family for being there for him and the Atlanta-area hospital staff for their care. The 70-year-old was all-smiles and opted to use a style guide that calls for headlines — and all words, really — to be capitalized.

The Naitch Is Home!!! Thank You To All The Incredible Staff And Doctors At Gwinnett Medical Center Once Again! I Am So Thankful For All My Family, Friends, And Fans For All The Love. At This Time In My Life, I Never Take It For Granted. I Will Be Back Up And WOOOOOing In No Time! pic.twitter.com/yPKC7AKGoY — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) May 22, 2019

Flair’s surgical procedure was delayed but conducted on Monday, per TMZ. He’s suffered from heart issues in recent months and required multiple operations.

His spirits do not seem to have been dampened. It’s great to see such zest for life and capital letters to come.