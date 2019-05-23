Chris Broussard: Kevin Durant Would Initiate Five-Hour Conversations

Kevin Durant spent some of his time yesterday letting the world know FS1’s Chris Broussard does not have his cell phone number. Broussard clarified that he and the Golden State Warriors superstar communicated via various social media direct messaging services.

IG DM, Twitter DM, text – it’s all the same thing nowadays, dude. Don’t act like I’m lying. https://t.co/qynAittN8V — Chris Broussard (@Chris_Broussard) May 22, 2019

Now, naive ol’ me over here thought that would be the end of this very 2019 story. While it’s important to be precise, the message coming via Instagram, not via Verizon is a distinction without a difference.

But it’s not over.

Late last night, Broussard shed more light on the relationship.

On @kdtrey5 situation: In the past year, I have 60+ IG & Tw DMs from KD, mostly from 3 convos initiated by him spanning 5+ hrs each. I won’t expose them out of respect 4 KD & others I text with. I will continue to love, respect & pray for KD – & objectively analyze his game. pic.twitter.com/PBJwG67YKa — Chris Broussard (@Chris_Broussard) May 23, 2019

Going through and tallying up the amount of text bubbles and the time that elapsed between them is pretty wild. This reads like the Mueller Report, a deep dive into every contact. Also, making it clear that Durant was the one who initiated things is a master stroke.

No one likes to be called a liar so Broussard’s desire to share his side of the story is perfectly understandable. The lengths he went to in order to prove — in his mind — he wasn’t being misleading, though, are quite extreme.

But, hey, it’s good theater.

Broussard said he won’t expose the content of those messages out of respect for Durant, which puts him in line with about 99 percent of other journalists, most of which wouldn’t have gone this far anyway.

Guess we’ll just have to speculate on the content of these five-hour chats.