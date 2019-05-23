Was John Cusak Vaping During A Cubs Game?

John Cusack has officially broken Wrigley Field’s rules. The long-time Chicago Cubs fan was caught on camera vaping in the front row of the Cubs’ Wednesday night game against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Check it out:

Here's the video of @johncusack apparently smoking or vaping at the @cubs game last night in violation of Wrigley Field rules. No word yet on if the team will track him down for a discussion. Footage appears to be from @NBCSChicago pic.twitter.com/g3aQFHjKnG — CWBChicago (@CWBChicago) May 23, 2019

As we know, the Cubs are awful harsh on fans who do things they deem to be against Wrigley’s rules. So what will they do to Cusack? Consistency is important. Right, Cubs?

Obviously I’m kidding, vaping during a game is far less egregious than purportedly flashing a racist hand gesture. That said, vaping at a game when surrounded by 30,000-plus other people is pretty lame.

Cusack also recently got into a spat with some Twitter trolls who claimed he didn’t stand during a salute to the military at Wrigley. Clearly it’s been a rough few days at the friendly confines for Mr. Cusack.

Come on guys, ease up on him. He played Lane Meyer in “Better Off Dead” which is one of the most underrated comedies of all-time.