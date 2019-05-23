Mallory Edens: Five Things To Know About Bucks Owner's Daughter

Mallory Edens caught the eye of a number of NBA fans Thursday night as she was spotted sitting next to Aaron Rodgers during Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals in Milwaukee.

She was wearing a Pusha T shirt to troll Drake, as the Toronto Raptors superfan has annoyed Milwaukee Bucks fans with his antics during the series.

Here is everything you need to know about Ms. Edens.

She’s the daughter of the Milwaukee Bucks’ owner

Edens’ father, Wes Edens bought the Bucks in 2014 along with Marc Lasry. The pair purchased the franchise from Herb Kohl for $550 million and promised to keep the team in Wisconsin. They also said they would build a new arena to replace the BMO Harris Bradley Center. Both missions have been accomplished, as the Bucks now play in the Fiserv Forum in downtown Milwaukee. The arena was opened in August of 2018.

She’s a Princeton graduate

Edens went to Princeton and even competed on the cross-country team. She graduated in 2018 and has stated she eventually wants to buy the New York Knicks.

No, Edens is not Aaron Rodgers’ girlfriend

When people saw Edens sitting next to Rodgers at the Bucks game, whispers began that the two were dating. No, they are not. Rodgers is still dating Danica Patrick. Patrick is not with him because she’s scheduled to be on the broadcast of the Indianapolis 500 this weekend.

She got famous at the 2014 NBA Draft lottery

Edens represented the Bucks at the 2014 NBA Draft lottery and the Internet took notice. In the aftermath, NBA writer Chris Sheridan said she would one day be “somebody’s trophy (girlfriend)” and she quickly fired back at him:

. @sheridanhoops so just for clarity, common thread that underwrites "trophy" wife, daughter, and "GF" is women = possessions, right? — Mallory Edens (@MedensEdens) May 20, 2015

She has done some modeling, and has a great Instagram account

Ms. Edens has not been shy about wanting to do more modeling and she’s actually done some:

As a result, she has a fantastic Instagram account, documenting her travel all over the world, as well as her appearances at a ton of NBA games. Check out some examples below and on the new few pages.