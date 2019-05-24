NBA

Chandler Parsons and Cassie Amato Reportedly Have Broken Up

Memphis Grizzlies forward Chandler Parsons and model Cassie Amato have broken up, according to TMZ Sports. The report says the breakup stems from nothing more than the couple growing apart and ultimately deciding “things weren’t working out” anymore.

Neither has been posting photos of each other on their respective social media accounts of late. Parsons and Amato’s relationship became public in March of 2018. We wish them both the best!

☂️ @deanmartindale

Day 2 🍊

@deanmartindale 🎞

