Chandler Parsons and Cassie Amato Reportedly Have Broken Up

Memphis Grizzlies forward Chandler Parsons and model Cassie Amato have broken up, according to TMZ Sports. The report says the breakup stems from nothing more than the couple growing apart and ultimately deciding “things weren’t working out” anymore.

https://t.co/89WeT2e3JG Two beautiful people are back on the market … NBA star Chandler Parsons and model Cassie Amato have broken up, TMZ Sports has learned. — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) May 24, 2019

Neither has been posting photos of each other on their respective social media accounts of late. Parsons and Amato’s relationship became public in March of 2018. We wish them both the best!