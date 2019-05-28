Rex Chapman's Block or Charge Twitter Account Has Been Suspended

The Wild, Wild West internet is changing. More copyright claims and intellectual property laws mean more clamping down by social media platforms that made the videos and people in them famous to a new generation of humans. The latest casualty is former NBA player Rex Chapman, who became an internet sensation by posting viral videos with the “block or charge” question posed.

This has been happening a lot recently on Twitter, with teams like the Houston Rockets and Iowa Hawkeyes Football accounts getting suspended for IP claims, which were reportedly over music copyrights. Those two accounts have been reinstated, but that doesn’t mean Chapman’s will be as well.

Chapman sourced all of his videos from the internet. They were mostly user-generated, but he also pulled famous clips from sporting events too (mostly throwback videos). Some had music. Some had background noise. Some were silent. It’s going to be tough to figure out which videos he’ll need to delete to get the account back or if the block or charge sensation can return in its same form.

There is a #FreeRedChampman movement on Twitter, as the account was extremely popular. But with the way things are going, we may never see the like of him again.