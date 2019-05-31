VIDEO: Draymond Green Addresses Drake Situation in Postgame Presser

Draymond on his postgame exchange with Drake: “We talked. We barked a little bit.” #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/Xb04JmtXqo — USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) May 31, 2019

Drake called Draymond Green and/or the Warriors trash after the Raptors took Game 1 of the NBA Finals. In the postgame press conference, a reporter asked Draymond to talk about the “scuffle” after the game.

Draymond’s initial response — and he had to know this question was coming at some point this evening — was if the reporter had a question about basketball, before getting into the finer nuances of what does and does not constitute a scuffle.

By his telling, this was not a scuffle because there was no physicality, merely talking and barking. He’s not wrong about that distinction.