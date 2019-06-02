VIDEO: Andre Iguodala Slow to Get Up After Hard Legal Pick From Marc Gasol

The Warriors have had a hard time of it in Game 2 so far. Their lack of depth is beginning to show, as Steph Curry’s early struggles (potentially due to illness) compounded with Kevin Durant’s absence has led to a fierce first half by Toronto.

Unfortunately for Golden State, they may be down another key member of their team. Andre Iguodala went down holding his head after a collision with Marc Gasol in the second quarter.

Iguodala doesn’t provide much shooting anymore, but he’s a key cog defensively who is irreplaceable at this point for the Warriors. They need him to check Kawhi Leonard, freeing up Draymond Green to roam on the back end and clean up any mistakes.

Iguodala was subbed out after his injury and headed to the locker room to be checked out by medical staff. We will update as further information becomes available.