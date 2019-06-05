Aaron Rodgers Has Flawless TKO on Matt Stafford and Mitch Trubisky Beer Chug Question

Aaron Rodgers anecdotally just feels a lot more loose and relaxed of late. Perhaps it’s due to the fact that new Packers head coach Matt LaFleur promises to open up the offense or perhaps it’s due to factors beyond our recognition.

Anyways, we all knew the moment was going to come when someone asked him about his beer chugging fail, especially after division rivals Matthew Stafford and Mitchell Trubisky showed him up by chugging beer faster. Rodgers began his answer by giving credit to his left tackle David Bakhtiari — who, it should be noted, chugged beer faster than anyone who has gone viral since — before quipping that unnamed people (definitely Stafford and Trubisky) finally found a talent where theirs exceeded his.

Rodgers delivered the line with such a level of precision that one wonders if he practiced it in the mirror. As a Packers fan, I can only hope that he synthesizes the past few weeks of slights into an MVP caliber season.