LaMelo Ball Will Play in Australia Next Year

LaMelo Ball, like his father, appeared on ESPN today. The 17-year-old fared better, choosing to stick to business. On The Jump, the younger Ball announced he’ll be playing basketball for the Illawarra Hawks of the Australian National Basketball League next year.

"I'm trying to be the No. 1 pick for the 2020 draft." LaMelo Ball announces on The Jump with @Rachel__Nichols that he will played in Australia's NBL for the Illawarra Hawks next season. pic.twitter.com/g5bZTYuc5e — ESPN (@espn) June 17, 2019

Ball is eschewing college in an attempt to play against older competition and mold himself into a top pick in the 2020 draft. The opportunity also comes with the added benefit of being a 15-hour flight away from any distracting elements that, you know, may exist in the Los Angeles area.

Loud, annoying megaphone to my head … this seems like a good idea.

Ball will join fellow top prospect R.J. Hampton down under. One more and the New York Times does a trend piece.