Max Scherzer Expected to Pitch Day After Breaking His Nose

He’s called Mad Max for a reason.

Just a day after breaking his nose in a freak batting practice accident, Washington Nationals star pitcher Max Scherzer is expected to start tonight against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Hear Max Scherzer, after breaking his nose in BP yesterday, is still planning to pitch tonight vs. rival Phillies #MadMax — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) June 19, 2019

It seemed like an injury that could cost him a few starts, so this is great news for a Washington Nationals team that has struggled to begin the season. They currently sit fourth in the NL East with a 34-38 record. A stubborn pitcher, Scherzer refused to be pulled from a game earlier this season during a mound visit from manager David Martinez.

With this in mind, one can only speculate that Scherzer might have been persistent in telling the Nationals staff that he wanted to play through the injury. It will be interesting to see what Scherzer looks like on the mound tonight. Will it be the debut of Masked Scherzer? We’ll all be patiently waiting for the 7:05 PM ET start time to find out.