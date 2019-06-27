Internet Sleuths Debate Whether Joel Embiid and SI Swimsuit Model Anne De Paula Are Engaged

Independence Day is rapidly approaching and there’s only so much mileage one can get out of the latest NBA free agency rumors. As the great Philly sports site Crossing Broad pointed out this morning, there’s a debate currently going on in the Internet streets about whether or not Joel Embiid and his girlfriend, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Anne De Paula, got engaged recently.

On one hand (see what we did there?), there’s a ring:

Let’s start off today with some completely unnecessary internet speculation: is Joel Embiid (like me) afraid of heights? Also, is Joel Embiid ENGAGED?!?#TTP #EMVPiid pic.twitter.com/efryUj1E1E — The Green Legion (@greenlegion) June 27, 2019

However, the ring may not be new and in fact had previously been worn on … the other hand (oops we did it again).

Anna De Paula's ring is on her right hand & it's nothing new.

Pics from her sitting on the right side of Joel Embiid on the chair lift w/ the camera flipped. Then pics of her wearing the same ring while consoling JoJo after the TOR series & then at a red carpet event on 5/11 pic.twitter.com/mDWB6gEg2I — Marc Farzetta (@MarcFarzetta) June 27, 2019

@975Mornings same ring from May 20, right hand pic.twitter.com/yNlHyslNim — Mike Angelucci (@MJLucci) June 27, 2019

Hopefully some further clarity on this matter will emerge so that we know once and for all where this couple stands.