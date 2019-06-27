Internet Sleuths Debate Whether Joel Embiid and SI Swimsuit Model Anne De Paula Are Engaged

Independence Day is rapidly approaching and there’s only so much mileage one can get out of the latest NBA free agency rumors. As the great Philly sports site Crossing Broad pointed out this morning, there’s a debate currently going on in the Internet streets about whether or not Joel Embiid and his girlfriend, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Anne De Paula, got engaged recently.
On one hand (see what we did there?), there’s a ring:
However, the ring may not be new and in fact had previously been worn on … the other hand (oops we did it again).
Hopefully some further clarity on this matter will emerge so that we know once and for all where this couple stands.
