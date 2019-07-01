10 Best NBA Free Agents Still Available

IWith Day One of the 2019 NBA Free agency in the books, many of the big names on the market have already found new homes. Although it seems like Woj’s biggest bombs may be past him, there are still an array of talented players remaining on the market.

Let’s take a look at the top ten players still available.

10. Rajon Rondo

Playing for the Los Angeles Lakers during the 2018-2019 season, Rajon Rondo provided a strong veteran presence for the team. He continued to excel as a facilitator, averaging eight assists per game in 46 appearances. Rondo missed a large chunk of games throughout the season due to a hand injury that required surgery. Although 33 years old, Rondo has consistently proven that he can be a serviceable pass-first guard in the league.

While the free agent market has been quiet for Rondo so far, expect it to ramp up in the coming days. With the Lakers currently having no active point guards on their roster, don’t be surprised if they target Rondo as an option to return on a short-term deal.

9. Danny Green

A two-time NBA champion, Danny Green is one of the most experienced veterans remaining on the market. After being acquired by the Toronto Raptors as part of the Kawhi Leonard trade, Green averaged 10.3 points and four rebounds per game during the 2018-2019 season.

Although Green and the Raptors remain interested in a reunion, the latest reports indicate that Green is waiting on Leonard’s decision before making his. If Leonard returns to Toronto expect Green to re-sign on a short-term deal. If not, Green would provide valuable experience and depth to whichever team targets him.

8. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

In 2018-2019, KCP averaged 11.4 points per game off the bench for the Los Angeles Lakers. With the Lakers looking to make a title run this upcoming season, they have expressed interest in bringing KCP back at a discounted price. KCP has established himself as a solid role player in the NBA who has succeeded both off the bench and as a starter over five seasons.

Based on his experience and age (26), KCP will likely receive a long-term deal in the coming days. After accepting a short-term deal for the Lakers last offseason, it will be intriguing to watch if KCP does this again or looks for long-term security.

7. Enes Kanter

Between the New York Knicks and Portland Trail Blazers, Enes Kanter averaged 13.7 points and 9.8 rebounds per game during the 2018-2019 NBA season. Over the past few years, Kanter has established himself as a double-double machine and a strong offensive player at the center position. Although he’s worked to improve his defense over the past few years, Kanter still remains a liability on the court with this portion of his game.

Kanter remains engaged with the Trail Blazers about a potential return and has also been linked to the Boston Celtics. At 27 years old, Kanter is still in the prime of his career and will likely warrant a three to a four-year deal.

Editor’s note: Kanter agreed to a deal with the Celtics on Monday afternoon.

6. Marcus Morris

Over the past two seasons, Morris has been a key role player for the playoff-contending Boston Celtics. This past season, Morris averaged 13.9 points and 6.1 rebounds per game in 75 appearances. Although he predominately served as a player off the bench during the 2017-2018 season, Morris started 53 games this year.

The Celtics remain interested in resigning Morris, but it remains unlikely due to the money that he will likely demand. Expect Morris to sign a long-term deal elsewhere this offseason.

5. Willie Cauley-Stein

Selected No. 6 in the 2015 NBA Draft, Cauley-Stein has quietly improved his productivity year-by-year. This past season, Cauley-Stein started in 81 games, averaging 11.9 points and 8.4 rebounds. At 25 years of age, Cauley-Stein has established himself as a starting-caliber center in the league. With improved productivity each season combined with his young age, Cauley-Stein will likely warrant a long-term deal.

The Sacramento Kings extended a qualifying offer to Cauley-Stein, but have since rescinded offer and Cauley-Stein is expected to sign elsewhere.

4. Jabari Parker

The No. 2 pick in the 2014 NBA Draft has struggled to stay on the court throughout his short NBA career. After tearing his ACL in 2014 and 2017, Paker signed a two-year deal with the Chicago Bulls in 2018. In February, he was traded from the Bulls to the Washington Wizards, where he remained for the rest of the 2018-2019 season. Between the two teams, Parker averaged 14.5 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game.

At 24 years of age, Parker is young but has yet to stay healthy enough to get into a rhythm in the league. Based solely on his potential, Parker remains one of the more exciting free agents on the market. However, based on his previous injury concerns, it can be expected that he will strike a short-term rather than a long-term deal.

3. Kelly Oubre Jr.

Arriving in Phoenix via trade from the Washington Wizards last season, Kelly Oubre Jr. enjoyed a career-best season as a member of the Suns. In 40 games for the Suns, Oubre Jr. averaged a career-high 16.9 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game.

At 23, Oubre Jr. showcased his potential during the 2018-2019 season, making him one of the most intriguing options remaining on the market. Although he’s a restricted free agent and the Suns remain interested in re-signing him, expect a variety of teams to send an offer sheet Oubre Jr.’s way.

2. DeMarcus Cousins

Coming off a torn Achilles, DeMarcus Cousins had a solid bounce-back 2018-2019 season as a member of the Golden State Warriors. He averaged 16.3 points an 8.2 rebounds per game in 30 regular season appearances. Although Cousins’ production and statistics have dropped off since the injury, he proved that he can still play at a high level.

With Cousins coming back from injury and playing for a stacked Warriors team, it can be argued that he will further improve on a team that provides a better fit. Until he’s able to prove he can stay healthy and be productive for an entire season, Cousins will likely not receive a long-term deal. Therefore, expect Cousins to land a one or two-year max deal in the coming days.

1. Kawhi Leonard

The most coveted free agent remaining on the market, Kawhi Leonard is coming off his second NBA Finals victory in his eighth season in the league. Leonard has established himself as one of the premier players in the NBA and will receive a max contract this offseason.

Although the Toronto Raptors are trying to keep Leonard in hopes of running it back next season, he is receiving heavy interest from the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers. Ultimately, Leonard’s decision is expected to be announced this week and will likely have him either returning to Toronto or going to Los Angeles.