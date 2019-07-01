Press Pass | Andrew Greif of the L.A. Times Talks the Clippers' Free Agency Hopes, Jerome Robinson's Potential, and Going From Copy Editor to Beat Writer

Andrew Greif is the Los Angeles Clippers’ beat writer for the L.A. Times. Previously, he covered Oregon Ducks football for The Oregonian in Portland. He took the time to chat with The Big Lead about the possibility of Kawhi Leonard becoming a Clipper, how he worked his way up the ranks in the industry, and more.

Liam McKeone: Hi, Andrew, thanks for taking the time to chat today. In your own words, describe your journey in sports media and how you ended up as a beat writer for the Los Angeles Times.

Andrew Greif: I’d say wanting to write about sports is something, for me, [that] goes back to fifth or sixth grade. I did some of the steps you’d probably assume to get here. I worked at my high school newspaper, went to the University of Oregon and went to the journalism school there. I worked at the school paper there, The Daily, as the sports editor and sports copy editor my junior and senior years. That allowed me to get a lot of connections in the local market. I would freelance for the Register-Guard in Eugene, and that really helped me get my foot in the door and kind of started it off.

From college, I worked as a news copy editor at the Corvallis Gazette-Times in Oregon, then sports copy editor at the Register-Guard. I covered Oregon Ducks football at The Oregonian in Portland starting in 2013. The whole time, when I was out of college until I started writing at The Oregonian, I freelanced everywhere I could to just keep writing, keep that [writing] muscle exercising. I freelanced for Dime Magazine. That was an important one for me; it was basketball coverage, and it just kept me writing during a period where I otherwise really wasn’t. I wasn’t strictly freelancing, but I would write in the mornings, and this was for about a two-year period, I would write in the mornings from 8 or 9 am to 2 pm, then I would go work on the copy desk from 3 till midnight. I’d repeat that 4-5 days a week.

In September, I started at the L.A. Times. I had been talking to one of their editors for a little bit, and last summer, he got back to me and said “we have an opening to cover the Clippers ,would you be interested?” I was obviously thrilled. It was wonderful because I had wanted to cover a pro beat for a while, and the NBA was the league I followed the most anyway. I really felt really fortunate.

McKeone: How was your first year on the beat?

It was a really great year to start on an NBA beat because the Clippers were a great storyline from beginning to end. They had a good locker room of people who were good talkers and good characters, people you could sit down and have a conversation with, even off the record. The team itself overachieved, and their success led to a lot of good stories, stories about “How is this happening?” I was on this story from day one, and other people were kind of realizing what was going on later.

It felt nice to be in early on a story about a team that was overachieving. It was a really enjoyable season. The travel is a lot, and I enjoyed it, but it was also hard. I felt I had a lot of great leeway and freedom from my editors to write about whatever I wanted. From the team side and the Times side, I had a lot of leeway to write about topics I found most interesting.

McKeone: In a recent interview with David Cobb from Commercial Appeal down in Memphis, he told me the biggest difference between a pro beat and a college beat was the amount of media access. As a fellow rookie beat writer who made the jump from college, do you feel the same way?

Greif: That is absolutely the biggest difference between the college beat as I knew it and the NBA beat. In college, media access is doled out school by school. There’s no universal access. Whereas the NBA, obviously, there are big rules governing these sorts of things. The ability to be around Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, for example. He was a rookie this year, I believe he was 19 or turned 20 during the season, and there were some days you’d see him or talk to him three times. There’s probably 19-year-olds on the college football team I used to cover at Oregon who you might maybe get to talk with them once a week.

There’s a lot of access, and I think it leads to great stories. That was, by far, the biggest benefit of making the jump because the more time you’re around people, you get to know them better. From that, there are lots of little stories that will come out. I can definitely feel like I wrote better stories because of that access.

McKeone: If that was the biggest benefit, what was your biggest challenge in your transition from college to the pros?

Greif: I think the biggest challenge is just, no matter how versed you are as a fan in the NBA, some of the structural things… The CBA [for example]. I mean, there’s just so many complexities to the league that just take time. Whereas in college football, although the NCAA rulebook is huge, there’s fewer things like that to worry about. That’s really the only downside, and even that is just something you work at. It’s nothing that can’t be solved, clearly. That’s probably the only difference.

McKeone: There’s always a lot of rumors flying every which way during NBA free agency. How realistic do you feel a Kawhi Leonard signing is for the Clippers?

Greif: I do think it’s realistic, with the caveat being only Kawhi really knows what he will do. There’s a lot of belief he could join the Clippers. The Clippers have made a good case all year, and I’m sure they’ll revisit the reasons why they think they’re a good destination in their meeting in free agency. But it’s still completely shrouded in secrecy, his decision. But along with Toronto, they’re the two strongest contenders for him right now.

McKeone: If they can’t land Leonard or someone of his caliber, what would you consider to be a successful offseason for the organization?

Greif: They were a pretty good team this past season, and that was despite turning over their roster mid-season pretty dramatically. If they could re-sign guys like JaMychal Green and Patrick Beverly and essentially run it back, with maybe a mid-tier FA signing. Maybe not the household name that everyone knows, but still a good solid player. They’re not going to vault into the top of the Western Conference playoff race overnight like they would with Kawhi, but they’ll still be a pretty good team and a contender for at least a playoff spot next year, because the West is so wide open.