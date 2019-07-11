PM Roundup: Ashley Benson; Suns Re-Sign Kelly Oubre Jr.; 2020 NFL Draft's Wide Receiver Class Is Ridiculous

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which wants to be sedated.

Ashley and Cara engaged?: People are speculating that Ashley Benson and Cara Delevingne might be engaged. There’s been no confirmation of it but that hasn’t prevented Twitter from going into a frenzy.

Oubre gets big deal from Suns: Kelly Oubre Jr. has agreed to a two-year, $30 million deal to remain with the Phoenix Suns. Oubre had a career-year after being traded to the Suns from the Wizards last season.

2020 receiver class is insane: The 2020 NFL Draft’s wide receiver class is shaping up to be ridiculous.

The only thing I use Instagram for now is to creep on every single USWNT player — Charlotte Wilder (@TheWilderThings) July 11, 2019

