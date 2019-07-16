PM Roundup: Hannah Brown; Warriors Don't Plan to Trade D'Angelo Russell; Rob Gronkowski Could Come Out of Retirement

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which is confused why its Tuesday when it should be Friday.

Hannah’s sex argument has people talking: Bachelorette star Hannah Brown has been open about her sex life and her religious beliefs. An online feud with a former contestant has people talking.

Warriors aren’t moving Russell: Golden State Warriors general manager Bob Myers claims the franchise didn’t acquire D'Angelo Russell just to trade him. Myers says he wants to see what Russell can do with the team before evaluating his future.

Gronk returning?: There is reportedly a 40 percent chance that Rob Gronkowski could come out of retirement.

Tweet of the Day:

Today is the 50th anniversary of the #Apollo11 launch that landed on the moon approximately 238,900 miles away. In NFL history, there have been over 4.6 MILLION passing yards, but that's only 1.1% of the distance to the moon. pic.twitter.com/h1balCEP4z — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) July 16, 2019

