Kendall Jenner Fires Back at NBA Boyfriends Tweet

Kendall Jenner has dated several NBA players over the past few years, but she’s not going to let you sit there and just toss out names. On Tuesday she fired back at a tweet claiming she’d dating five players who each play different positions.

Here’s the original tweet:

This is a playoff team lmao pic.twitter.com/8OwE17Lpac — kyle (@knicks_tape99) July 14, 2019

And her response:

2 out of 5 accurate, thanks https://t.co/I4SUF11sVN — Kendall (@KendallJenner) July 16, 2019

We’re assuming the two she considers “accurate” are Blake Griffin and Ben Simmons, who she has clearly dated in the past. To be fair to the original post, many believed she and Jordan Clarkson were dating a few years ago and the two were seen together in public a number of times.

Obviously, Jenner dating Kyle Kuzma is the most recent rumor, but the pair have claimed they are just friends and happen to run in the same circles.

I’m not sure where the D'Angelo Russell rumor came from.

Still, good for Jenner to step up and shut down speculation. This is all really no one’s business, and she’s allowed to be seen in public with men and not have it be called a relationship or “dating.”

She’s clearly social and out and about in the public based on her Instagram account, so obviously she’s going to be at the same places as other celebrities.

