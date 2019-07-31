PM Roundup: Nikki Bella; Michael Thomas Gets Huge Payday From the Saints; Grading the Trevor Bauer Trade

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which still hasn’t been traded by TBL.

Nikki seems to be enjoying retirement: Nikki Bella was out and about alone Tuesday in LA just a week after making her relationship with Artem Chigvintsev official.

Michael Thomas gets paid: The New Orleans Saints and Michael Thomas have agreed to a $100 million extension with a whopping $61 million guaranteed. He’ll be the NFL’s highest-paid wide receiver.

Grading the Bauer deal: Handing out grades on the Trevor Bauer, Yasiel Puig deal. The Indians and Padres appear to have done pretty great while the Reds may have missed the mark.

Tweet of the Day:

I don't say this lightly. And I'm not going to exaggerate or use hyperbole. This is by far the all-time worst thing I've ever seen on Twitter. — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) July 31, 2019

In Case You Missed It on The Big Lead:

Around the Sports Internet:

Song of the Day: