PM Roundup: Nikki Bella; Michael Thomas Gets Huge Payday From the Saints; Grading the Trevor Bauer Trade

Nikki seems to be enjoying retirement: Nikki Bella was out and about alone Tuesday in LA just a week after making her relationship with Artem Chigvintsev official.
Had a blast at the @nickelodeon Kids Choice Sports Awards yesterday!! Can’t wait for you to tune in Saturday August 10th to see if I won the Queen of Swag!!! And so wish I could remember what I was saying to @theartemc on the orange carpet lol seemed very important 😜 And the last shot would be my total slime face! #kcs #queenofswag #nickelodeon #sprwmn #redone #stellamccartney #giuseppezanotti #gettyimages #greggdeguire #neilsonbernard #kidschoicesports
Michael Thomas gets paid: The New Orleans Saints and Michael Thomas have agreed to a $100 million extension with a whopping $61 million guaranteed. He’ll be the NFL’s highest-paid wide receiver.
Grading the Bauer deal: Handing out grades on the Trevor Bauer, Yasiel Puig deal. The Indians and Padres appear to have done pretty great while the Reds may have missed the mark.
