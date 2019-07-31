Dan Orlovsky on NFL Bold Predictions, Excelling at the Telestrator, and UConn Conference Realignment

Dan Orlovsky on NFL Bold Predictions, Excelling at the Telestrator, and UConn Conference Realignment

Glass Half Empty Podcast

Dan Orlovsky on NFL Bold Predictions, Excelling at the Telestrator, and UConn Conference Realignment

By 51 minutes ago

By: |

ESPN football analyst and longtime NFL QB Dan Orlovsky joins the podcast this week! We discussed:

  • His boldest prediction for this NFL season, which involves the Browns
  • Does he agree or disagree with my bold prediction that the Saints will regress?
  • Can the Bears be Super Bowl contenders while Mitchell Trubisky is still on his rookie deal?
  • My opinion that Matt Patricia’s temperament will prevent him from ever being a successful head coach of the Lions
  • The Aaron Rodgers / Matt LaFleur dynamic
  • Becoming a master of the telestrator, the producers who have helped him on Get Up, the broadcasting brilliance of Mike Greenberg, and maintaining a work/life balance with all of the opportunities at ESPN.
  • What if UConn had joined the Big Ten instead of Rutgers? + The future of the football and basketball programs

Hope you enjoy!

PAST GLASS HALF EMPTY PODCASTS:

▶Adam Amin on Calling Nathan’s Hot Dog Contest, Juggling Insane Amount of Roles

Discussing Media and the Arc Back to SI With Jimmy Traina

Chatting With Boog Sciambi

Prince and Cecil Fielder Talk Grilling, Baseball Memories, and Thoughts on Analytics

Eric Bischoff Discusses AEW, Formation of NWO, Silver King

Surveying the NBA Playoff and Free Agency Landscape With Rob Perez

Conrad Thompson Talks Starrcast, Podcast Industry, State of the Mortgage Business

Bill Pidto Discusses New MSG Show, Material Belonging He’d Trade for Zion, ESPN Heyday

Cassidy Hubbarth Talks Harden / CP3 Interview, Hoop Streams, Juggling Work and New Motherhood

Arash Markazi discussed losing 105 pounds in six months, leaving ESPN for LA Times

BJ Armstrong talks Derrick Rose doc, mid-90s trade demand, epic MJ gambling story

Jeff Passan on Ronald Ocuña’s team-friendly deal, and becoming an insider at ESPN

▶ Pat McAfee Discusses If He’d Ever Wrestle in WWE, Epic Peyton Manning Story, And More

▶ Chris Russo Talks Holdup With Harper and Machado, Sports Media Philosophy

▶ Basketball Talk With ESPN NBA Reporters Nick Friedell and Malika Andrews

▶ A Conversation With Michael Mulvihill, EVP Research, League Operations, and Strategy at FOX Sports

▶ Rob Stone Talks MLS Cup on FOX, USMNT Future, 8-Team Playoff

More on the next page!

Glass Half Empty Podcast, Media, Media Gossip/Musings, Podcasts

More Leads

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More Big Lead
Home