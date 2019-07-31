Dan Orlovsky on NFL Bold Predictions, Excelling at the Telestrator, and UConn Conference Realignment

ESPN football analyst and longtime NFL QB Dan Orlovsky joins the podcast this week! We discussed:
- His boldest prediction for this NFL season, which involves the Browns
- Does he agree or disagree with my bold prediction that the Saints will regress?
- Can the Bears be Super Bowl contenders while Mitchell Trubisky is still on his rookie deal?
- My opinion that Matt Patricia’s temperament will prevent him from ever being a successful head coach of the Lions
- The Aaron Rodgers / Matt LaFleur dynamic
- Becoming a master of the telestrator, the producers who have helped him on Get Up, the broadcasting brilliance of Mike Greenberg, and maintaining a work/life balance with all of the opportunities at ESPN.
- What if UConn had joined the Big Ten instead of Rutgers? + The future of the football and basketball programs
Hope you enjoy!
