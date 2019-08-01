Trevor Bauer Thanks Cleveland in Awesome Video

Trevor Bauer is no longer a member of the Cleveland Indians after he was traded to the Cincinnati Reds in a three-team blockbuster Tuesday night. He’s clearly bummed about the trade and it’s showing.

Wednesday night Bauer showed up to the Indians game as a fan in the stands. Which was…weird. But on Thursday he tweeted out a pretty great video thanking Cleveland for his time in the city and with the Indians.

Check it out:

That’s a pretty awesome video from Bauer and his team. It’s clear there was a connection between he and the city and it’s an emotional thing. Now he’s on to Cincinnati and the next chapter.