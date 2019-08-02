PM Roundup: Nina Dobrev; Manchester United Lands Harry Maguire; Carmelo Anthony Wasn't a Fan of Rockets Release

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which is excited to do absolutely nothing this weekend.

Nina and co-star clashed: Nina Dobrev and co-star Paul Wesley did clash when they starred together on Vampire Diaries. The two are friends now, but Wesley has confirmed they feuded for a while.

Man U lands Maguire: Manchester United has ponied up big bucks to land defender Harry Maguire from Leicester City. The transfer fee will be around £80 million, which sets a world record for a defender. The 26-year-old plans to sign a five-year contract with United.

Melo not a fan of Rockets release: Carmelo Anthony was not happy with how his release from the Houston Rockets went down. He was not told what was happening until the last minute.

Tweet of the Day:

Was just turned away from the press box at the Hall of Game. I guess it’s reserved for team coverage and “national media.” Covered 5 Super Bowls, but apparently this Kevin Hogan-Matt Schaub clash is too much. I’m not sure you come back from being big timed by the Hall of Game. — Robert Mays (@robertmays) August 2, 2019

