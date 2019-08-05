40 Under 40: Sports Media Talents 2019

Welcome to The Big Lead’s 40 Sports Media Talents Under 40 list. As was the case in 2017, the criteria is as follows: To what extent there would be a bidding war for these writers, reporters, and/or personalities if they came available, whether they could plausibly make it on their own, the ability to report or ideate original content — with opinion or breaking news — or be the subject of stories that spread throughout the sports media ecosystem. Can they shape discussions? How much do their names resonate in headlines?

You will notice there are more than 40 talents on this list, as was the case in the past. We have paired those that have made the list for similar reasons to avoid many talents getting left off for those that would otherwise be the third or fourth talent to make the list for one particular reason.

Here they are:

#40 Kristine Leahy and Joy Taylor; FS1

The two hosts have now impressed in two roles with FS1. Kristine Leahy has moved on from The Herd and now hosts her own interview show. On Fair Game, Leahy has been able to open up and bring on some of the biggest names in and out of the sports world. Joy Taylor has been a natural replacement for her and continues to stand out in a challenging role alongside Colin Cowherd as she did before next to Skip Bayless.

#39 Sarah Spain; ESPN

The Emmy-award winning Sarah Spain is doing all sorts of assignments for ESPN. Most notably, she is one of the few female national sports radio hosts in the country. The rest includes appearances on the Dan Le Batard Show, Around the Horn, SportsCenter, OTL, E:60 and hosting her podcast That’s What She Said.

#38 Ariel Helwani (ESPN) and Mike Coppinger (The Athletic)

Ariel Helwani and Mike Coppinger cannot be ignored if you consume combat sports today. Helwani has long been the UFC’s most prolific reporter and has elevated his stature since joining ESPN. Coppinger, out of nowhere, has become boxing’s leading news-breaker. Coppinger has landed at The Athletic as a result of his breakout year.

#37 Jason Benetti; ESPN and White Sox

Jason Benetti, 35, is now the voice of the White Sox, and still full of an incredible amount of upside. Benetti will be a candidate for many high-profile jobs in the near future, whether that is in baseball, college football, college basketball, or a sport he has yet to pick up.

#36 Chris Mannix; DAZN, SI, FS1

Few talents are as deep into two sports as Chris Mannix is with boxing and the NBA. Since leaving Yahoo, Mannix has found himself representing the way the business is heading: receiving checks from multiple networks. Right now, Mannix is writing and hosting two podcasts at SI, is the featured boxing reporter and analyst for DAZN, and appears on FS1’s studio shows as an NBA analyst.

#35 Rob Perez (Action Network) and Omar Raja (Bleacher Report)

Rob Perez and Omar Raja – better known as the creator of House of Highlights – have changed the way the NBA is consumed on social media with their highlights on Twitter and Instagram, respectively. Perez also excels in front of the microphone and camera, coming across as much as a fan as he does an analyst. Raja’s House of Highlights posts are widely popular and has an Instagram following of nearly 14 million. That is more than ESPN’s account. In a time where each network is looking for social strategy, Raja will no doubt have suitors later this year when his contract is up.

#34 Chris Simms (NBC Sports) and Adam Lefkoe (Bleacher Report)

Chris Simms and Adam Lefkoe have broken up as podcast co-hosts but are both receiving big NFL pushes and will be key components of their respective company’s future. Simms hosts a podcast for NBC, appears on Football Night America, and is a frequent co-host on Mike Florio’s ProFootballTalk Live. Lefkoe didn’t spend time in the NFL like Simms did, but is in line to become Bleacher Report’s top NFL talent. He will have a featured role on their new “gridiron” vertical this season as the host of an NFL interview show. Bleacher Report looks at Lefkoe, who also hosts a podcast for them, as a future star in the business.

#33 Colleen Wolfe; NFL Network

If anyone is in line to one day replace Rich Eisen as the face of the NFL Network, it’s Colleen Wolfe. She hosts the weekend edition of Good Morning Football and now has a prominent role hosting Thursday Night Football. She’s a talented host and makes those on set with her better.

#32 Taylor Rooks; Bleacher Report

Taylor Rooks now hosts her own show on Bleacher Report where she interviews some of the most unique names in sports and pop culture. She has a big impact on social media and continues to make waves at big events, such as this past Super Bowl when she captured Robert Kraft and Cardi B dancing together onstage. Rooks is a fun and entertaining personality that is well on her way to stardom.

#31 Chiney Ogwumike; ESPN

While also playing in the WNBA, Chiney Ogwumike, who is only 27 years old, has become one of ESPN’s best NBA analysts. She is energetic, informative, and offers a different perspective on the various platforms she appears on. Ogwumike has also shown she can mesh and have success with any person she is asked to work with. At some point in her career, a chair on NBA Countdown will be fitting.

#30 Kayce Smith; Barstool Sports

Kayce Smith landed where she was tailor-made to land: Barstool Sports. Smith’s radio show with Kevin Clancy and Jared Carrabis on SiriusXM and the pregame college football show that she hosts are highlights of Barstool’s programming. She will be featured all over the company’s growing college football coverage this season, which has a chance to find major success amongst college fan bases.

#29 Katie Nolan; ESPN

Since moving over to ESPN from Fox, Katie Nolan hasn’t been seen much on the television side outside of Highly Questionable. She instead hosts a show on ESPN+ and a podcast. While there is much less glamor in that, from a content perspective, it’s a better, more loose fit.

#28 Renee Young; WWE (and FS1 soon)

Renee Young is slated to host FS1’s upcoming WWE show. She is also used in a color commentary-type role during live WWE events, where she became the first female in history to do so. Young projects to be a big part of the WWE’s lucrative move over to Fox.

#27 Marcus Spears and Tim Tebow; ESPN and SEC Network

Tim Tebow and Marcus Spears have helped make SEC Nation one of the best pregame shows in the business. Tebow is a big name who makes you stop and listen. Spears is one of ESPN’s best football analysts at both the college and pro level. His days on Get Up have turned him into one of the breakout stars of the year.

#26 Allie LaForce (Turner Sports), Kristen Ledlow (Turner Sports), and Cassidy Hubbarth (ESPN)

Herein lies the future of NBA sideline reporting and each is currently on the rise. Ledlow is coming off yet another impressive conference finals assignment. LaForce is one of the sport’s top sideline reporters and works on Turner’s coverage of the NCAA Tournament, on top of being an NBATV studio host. Hubbarth has shown her versatility at ESPN in a multitude of roles and is involved in ESPN’s increased NBA digital presence with HoopStreams.

#25 Shams Charania; Stadium and The Athletic

Still under 30 years old, Shams Charania is already a prominent NBA news-breaker. While mostly known for his scoops on Twitter, Charania now does segments for Stadium and writing for The Athletic.