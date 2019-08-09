It Doesn't Sound Like Things Are Going Well With the Raiders and Antonio Brown

Antonio Brown has been in the news for all the wrong reasons lately. After reports emerged he was suffering from extreme frostbite after a cryotherapy session gone wrong and has no timetable to return, further reports surfaced that the enigmatic wideout had gone “radio silent” and the Raiders has no idea where he is.

So, yes, things aren’t swell out in Napa, where Oakland is hosting training camp. Then Michael Silver dropped 20 tweets in the span of 30 seconds about Brown’s behavior at camp and it is… concerning.

THREAD: 1) Even before suffering bizarre injuries to his feet, Antonio Brown alarmed Raiders coaches and teammates by railing against the NFL’s enhanced enforcement of helmet regulations, a policy change which will likely force the star receiver to switch to a new model… — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) August 9, 2019

3) According to four sources familiar with Brown’s current absence from camp, which dates back to late last week, Raiders coaches and players are concerned that the receiver’s unhappiness regarding the helmet issue may be playing a role in his decision to stay away from Napa… — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) August 9, 2019

5) His continued frustration surrounding the situation has created a buzz among teammates and coaches, one of whom referred to the saga as “honestly the most insane thing I have ever heard. I don’t know why it’s so important to him. It doesn’t make any sense.” … — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) August 9, 2019

11) Shortly thereafter, Brown stormed out of the facility in protest. Later that day, Raiders officials found video footage of Rodgers, during the Green Bay Packers’ OTA session, wearing an approved-model helmet and texted it to Brown… — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) August 9, 2019

13) However, sometime in the next couple of weeks, Brown once again tried to take the field with his old helmet, which he had since had repainted with colors approximating—but not completely mimicking—the Raiders’ silver-and-black design… — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) August 9, 2019

16) “He’s still freaking out about it,” said one Raiders player. “He hasn’t been here for awhile, and no one knows where he’s at.” … — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) August 9, 2019

20) Still, according to one source, “the meeting thing isn’t that bad… but the feet, helmet and going dark is an issue.”

(END) — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) August 9, 2019

I mean… what? It’s understandable to feel a bit miffed by the helmet change rule after sticking with one helmet for years, but Brown’s meltdown does not seem like a proportionate reaction. Adam Schefter reported Brown is planning on filing a grievance with the NFL for the right to wear his new helmet, but this behavior does not seem like it hinges on that decision.

There’s a lot of info in here, but to say the least, it doesn’t seem like his tenure with the Raiders is going well early on. I also sincerely do not understand how he managed to “approximate” but not “mimic” Oakland’s color scheme with his new helmet. Their team colors are silver and black. Pretty straightforward! Did he just paint it gray and white and call it a day?

Strange man, this Antonio Brown. The Raiders knew what they were in for, but maybe not to this extent.