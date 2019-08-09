Antonio Brown is Up to His Old Tricks Again in Oakland

Antonio Brown’s tenure with the Oakland Raiders has already gotten off to a rocky start with one of the stranger injury stories in quite some time. There’s no timetable for his return after suffering from extreme frostbite following a cryotherapy session. The only highlights of Brown in Oakland was his hot air balloon entrance to training camp and the fact that he had to explain to his son why he was catching passes from Derek Carr and not Ben Roethlisberger on Hard Knocks.

Things don’t seem to be getting much better, either. Chase Williams, anchor and reporter for the Pittsburgh-based network WPXI, reports Brown has gone “radio silent” and the team has no idea where he is.

10 practices into training camp and Antonio Brown has already gone “radio silent” with the Raiders. They have zero clue where he is or what the progress of the foot injury is. — Chase Williams WPXI (@chasepwilliams) August 8, 2019

That is what we in the business would call “not great.” The Raiders knew what they were getting themselves into after trading a third and fifth-round pick for the enigmatic superstar over the offseason. But disappearing from camp entirely is another matter.

It appears Mr. Big Chest is up to his usual antics. I look forward to seeing how he makes his grand return to the team while providing little to no explanation for his absence.