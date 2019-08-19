PM Roundup: Emma Watson; Ezekiel Elliott Holdout Gets Nasty; Antonio Brown Returns to Raiders

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which is initiating “Ska Week” because it misses ska and wants it to make a comeback.
Emma and Tom reunite: Emma Watson and Harry Potter co-star Tom Felton reunited in South Africa, and Felton posted a video of him teaching her how to play guitar. Before you ask, no the pair are not dating, just good friends from their Potter days.
Zeke ticked: Ezekiel Elliott and the Dallas Cowboys appear to be at an impasse in negotiations for a new contract. Now Zeke is furious. On Saturday, Jerry Jones quipped “Zeke who?” when asked about the situation. That didn’t sit well with the star running back.
AB rejoins Raiders…again: Antonio Brown has rejoined the Oakland Raiders again in the middle of his lengthy helmet dispute.
