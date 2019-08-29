10 Television Shows to Watch This Fall

The few months left in 2019 with be filled with some must-see television shows. There are some new ones, some returns, and several debuting fantasy shows. Here are the top shows to watch this fall and winter:

His Dark Materials

Where to watch: HBO

Release date: Fall 2019

Season: 1

Why you should watch: If there is a frontrunner in the race to be the next big fantasy show, it is this one. Based on Philip Pullman’s novel series of the same name, His Dark Materials has all the elements needed to be a hit show. The series projects to have in-depth storytelling as it adapts the intriguing story involving humans and their animal companions. No, it won’t be the next Game of Thrones, but it should find its own identity in what is becoming a crowded genre. Oh, and the trailer looks pretty awesome, too. – Bobby Burack

The Witcher

Where to watch: Netflix

Release date: Fall 2019

Season: 1

Why you should watch: As someone who played The Witcher 3 several times and has read all the books in The Witcher universe, words cannot EXPRESS how excited I am about this. It’ll be a fresh take on the original books, meaning you’ll be disappointed if you go in expecting Video Game Geralt. The initial trailer looked good, and it’s clear the production team will hold true to minute details from the books, excellent news for us nerds. Henry Cavill plays a very large Geralt, and is as big a fan as any of us. If you’re looking for something to fulfill your medieval fantasy filled with brutal realism gap with no Thrones, look no further. – Liam McKeone

Carnival Row

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: August 30

Season: 1

Why you should watch it: While the early reviews have not been kind, Amazon’s new fantasy series could catch a cult following. The show will be like nothing ever seen before on television. Or in this case, on an app. You just never know what type of mythical creatures you will fall in love with and this one has fairies. It features some stars as well in Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne. Amazon has already renewed Carnival Row for a second season. – Burack

The Good Place

Where to watch: NBC

Release date: September 26

Season: 4

Why you should watch: The smartest show on television enters its final season, and I couldn’t be more distraught about it. It’s hard to outline what this season is about without big-time spoilers, so I’ll simply say that Michael Schur has created a genius blend of intelligent humor that’s easy to understand and contains layers in multitudes. All three previous seasons are on Netflix. Kristen Bell. What are you waiting for? – McKeone

Disenchanted

Where to watch: Netflix

Release date: September 20

Season: 2

Why you should watch: Matt Groening’s latest foray into animation ultimately proved fruitful once more as Netflix re-upped on last year’s success with Disenchanted, starring Abbi Jacobson and Eric Andre. It’s a very Matt Groening show and you get what you’d expect: Some low-brow humor, very clever writing, and a surprisingly strong plot for an animated TV show. If you like/love The Simpsons or Futurama, this is right up your wheelhouse. – McKeone

Watchmen

Where to watch: HBO.

Release date: Fall

Season: 1

Why you should watch: The Watchmen trailer dropped in June and it looks as dark and twisted as we’re all hoping. With Amazon Prime’s The Boys bringing dystopian super hero fiction to the mainstream interest, Watchmen will draw many eyes to HBO GO this fall. It somehow looks darker and grimier than the 2009 adaption of the same comic series, which can only be for the better. – McKeone

The Morning Show

Where to watch: AppleTV+

Release date: Fall

Season: 1

Why you should watch: What will become of AppleTV+ remains a mystery but a show with Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, and Steve Carell will give the service every chance to succeed. The star-studded cast should be fun, funny, intriguing, and game-changing. And we all want to know what it takes to be as happy and good-looking as morning television hosts, right? – Burack

Letterkenny

Where to Watch: Hulu

Release Date: October 14

Why you should watch: Because this is one of the best comedies of the last decade and it’s Canadian and Hulu finally has the rights to brand new episodes. So, how are ya now? – Douglas

The Crown

Where to watch: Netflix

Release Date: 11/17

Why you should watch: It’s been a good show from the start, but now they are replacing the actors with slightly older actors to keep that traditional English authenticity. It’s still going to be good. Not to mention that you will learn about history and feel super cultured and fancy while you’re watching. What more can you ask for? – Douglas

Silicon Valley

Where to watch: HBO

Release Date: October 27

Why you should watch: Silicon Valley has consistently been one of the funniest shows on television for years, even if they had a problematic/canceled cast member. How will Mike Judge end his latest hit series? Probably by having everything work out at the last minute for Richard and his team before something else goes wrong and the credits role. Still, it will be great fun to watch. – Douglas