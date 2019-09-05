Oakland Raiders Plan to Suspend Antonio Brown [UPDATE]

It has been quite an offseason for the Oakland Raiders and their prized off-season acquisition, Antonio Brown. Just when we thought things were simmering down after Brown found himself a helmet to wear, Adam Schefter reports Brown and general manger Mike Mayock “got into it” on Wednesday and the team plans to suspend the talented but enigmatic wideout.

The Next Chapter: Antonio Brown and GM Mike Mayock got into it Wednesday, and the team is now planning to suspend its star wide receiver, league sources tell ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 5, 2019

Given everything that’s happened with Brown in Oakland over the last few months, this isn’t a total shock. Still, in a league where talent rules above all else, it remains a bit of a surprise that Mayock actually pulled the trigger on suspending him. The timing may also be related to Brown’s recent Instagram story where he expressed his displeasure at getting fined by the team for missing mandatory activities.

We’ll update as more information becomes available.

UPDATE: Schefter has confirmed the Instagram post was part of the reason this all went down.

Antonio Brown posted the fine letter on social media that Raiders’ GM Mike Mayock sent him. It led to an exchange, which is now leading to further discipline. This is not going away anytime soon. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 5, 2019

UPDATE 2: The Athletic’s Vic Tafur reports some details of Brown’s exchange with Mayock.