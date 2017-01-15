Justin Thomas Sets New 72-Hole Scoring Record and Claims Back-to-Back Wins

Justin Thomas is on a bit of a hot streak. He opened the season with a win at the CIMB Classic back in October and then got his second win at the Tournament of Champions last weekend where he held off Hideki Matsuyama, who is also off to a hot start this season.

Thomas opened the Sony Open this week with a blistering 59 and became only the seventh player to shoot below 60 and he didn’t stop there. He carded a 64 in the second round, a 65 in the third, and after the fourth round was said and done he held an seven stroke lead over second place finisher Justin Rose. Thomas is also the new owner of the 72-hole scoring record. With a score of 253, Thomas broke Tommy Armour III’s record of 254 set in 2003 at the Valero Texas Open.

Jordan Spieth summed up Thomas’s performance perfectly, “It almost felt like I was playing a different tournament. I honestly felt like I was playing a tournament for second place.”