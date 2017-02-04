Lane Kiffin Already Immersing Himself in Boca Nightlife, Making New FAU Fans

Lane Kiffin accepted the Florida Atlantic head coaching job almost two months ago. We haven’t heard much from Kiffin since his work at Alabama came to an end, but this week he’s been back in the public eye. First with an intentionally un-hyphy hype video and now by spending the evening out at a new Boca Raton bar.

Lame Kiffin really in a club at FAU 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/a5VMD9ccXw — H. H. Gregg (@keelangregg98) February 4, 2017

That very poorly-lit Snapchat image hit social media this morning. Based on that alone, it would be impossible to know for sure if that’s Kiffin chatting up a young woman, but as you’ll see below, plenty of people claimed to see Kiffin out in Boca on Friday night. And now Busted Coverage has obtained another Snapchat image that pretty clearly shows Kiffin with two young blondes. Based on some tweets, it seems Kiffin was at the grand opening of Club Boca, which is about 10 minutes from FAU’s football stadium.

BC INVESTIGATION: Who are these two girls with Lane Kiffin last night? https://t.co/Z3CMQ7biLq pic.twitter.com/1ypfHJWSrA — Busted Coverage (@bustedcoverage) February 4, 2017

Last night was insane, even Lane Kiffin came to party with us. Super Bowl weekend has just started and we have your Sunday night plans! pic.twitter.com/DYa6Mt0g5l — Night Owl Ent. (@TheNightOwlEnt) February 4, 2017

Met lane kiffin at club. Bought him a drink and totally ignored me and macked on the girls I was taking to. Said "wanna keep it low key " — Joey Saltwater (@billbrandi22) February 4, 2017

Lane Kiffin is really in a club partying with a bunch of college kids near FAU tonight 😂😂 — Andrew Ferrelli (@Andrew_Ferrelli) February 4, 2017

So.. I met Lane Kiffin tonight at club boca & we conversated, that made my night 😍 — KK (@kekuchinskas) February 4, 2017

Lane Kiffin at club boca, its lit😏 — Alytha (@allywhoaa) February 4, 2017

My buddy that goes to FAU just FaceTimes me and turns the camera to Lane Kiffin I'm a club 😂😂 — Jonathan Forrest (@J_Forrest_73) February 4, 2017

why is lane kiffin at club boca???????? — ellie (@cinderellie16) February 4, 2017

@Lane_Kiffin is at club boca rn — Springblake2K17 (@Blake_Jay94) February 4, 2017

LANE KIFFIN IS AT THE CLUB IM AT. WHAT — Benjowlmin (@BenHoagie) February 4, 2017