Lane Kiffin Already Immersing Himself in Boca Nightlife, Making New FAU Fans

Lane Kiffin accepted the Florida Atlantic head coaching job almost two months ago. We haven’t heard much from Kiffin since his work at Alabama came to an end, but this week he’s been back in the public eye. First with an intentionally un-hyphy hype video and now by spending the evening out at a new Boca Raton bar.
That very poorly-lit Snapchat image hit social media this morning. Based on that alone, it would be impossible to know for sure if that’s Kiffin chatting up a young woman, but as you’ll see below, plenty of people claimed to see Kiffin out in Boca on Friday night. And now Busted Coverage has obtained another Snapchat image that pretty clearly shows Kiffin with two young blondes. Based on some tweets, it seems Kiffin was at the grand opening of Club Boca, which is about 10 minutes from FAU’s football stadium.
Comments