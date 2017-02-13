PR Genius James Dolan Tried To Surround Himself With Former Knicks

New York Knicks owner James Dolan has a notable feud with Charles Oakley, which resulted in Oakley getting thrown out of Madison Square Garden and permanently banned. Fans, not surprisingly, sided with Oakley, as Dolan has turned the Knicks into a laughingstock.

For Sunday night’s game against the Spurs, Dolan, in an apparent gesture to win over the fans, ensconced himself within a phalanx of former Knicks players. He sat courtside with Larry Johnson, Latrell Sprewell, and Bernard King. No word on whether they had to sit through a late night club set by J.D. and the Straight Shot as well.

Knicks superfan Spike Lee, also courtside, wore a custom-made Charles Oakley jersey to express his displeasure. He could not find an Oakley jersey so he had “his guy” make one from a Landry Fields jersey. Lee was willing to part with history to make his point.

“I went home (after Oakley was ejected), I got every jersey, game-worn, but I couldn’t find an Oakley jersey,” Lee said. “But I had three Landry Fields jerseys. So I took it to my guy, and he hooked it up. So officially, this is a Landry Fields jersey.”

There may be no better summation for the James Dolan era than Spike Lee owning three Landry Fields jerseys.