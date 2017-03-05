Phil Mickelson Put on a Show During the Third Round of the WGC-Mexico Championship

The final round of the WGC-Mexico Championship is going to be spectacular!

The top of the leaderboard includes three-time winner this season, Justin Thomas, who made an ace during the third round, Genesis Open winner and current world No. 1 Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy, who hasn’t played since January and battled food poisoning early this week, and the ageless Phil Mickelson.

On Saturday, Mickelson put together one of the most fascinating rounds of golf ever seen. Lefty managed to shoot 68 despite hitting only four fairways and only eight greens in regulation. The last eight holes of his third round made for unbelievable TV.

On the 11th and 12th hole, Mickelson managed to hit his driver into bushes and somehow there was a sprinkler head impeding his stance and entitling him to an unplayable lie and drop.

Phil in the bushes on the 11th.



Phil in the bushes on the 12th.



If you haven’t seen the conversation Mickelson had with rules official Slugger White on the 11th hole, you need to watch it.

Mickelson then proceeded to miss the fairway left again on the 14th hole, smack a tree with his second shot, find the back edge of the green with his third, and then drain a putt to save par in a way that only he could do.

Rory McIlroy, who had a front row seat for Phil’s round, said afterwards:

“Phil rode his luck out there, but geez, if I was hitting it off the tee like he did today, there’s no way I would shoot 68. That’s the great thing about Phil: He doesn’t get disheartened about something like that. Like, I would be a mess if I was hitting it the way he was today. I guess that’s the difference between us. “I like to see it going down the fairway and playing nice that way, where he goes like this [motioning] and shoots two better than me, so there you go.”

Mickelson was quite disappointed with himself even though he missed a putt to shoot 67 on the 18th green.

Overall the WGC-Mexico Championship has provided plenty of entertainment and there’s no reason to think that the final round will be any different with such a crowded leaderboard.

** Note: Rory McIlroy can take over the world number one ranking with a win and if Dustin Johnson finished tied for fourth or worse.