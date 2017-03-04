Justin Thomas Added an Ace to His Incredible 2017 Season During the WGC-Mexico Championship
Justin Thomas Added an Ace to His Incredible 2017 Season During the WGC-Mexico Championship
By: Michael Shamburger | 22 minutes ago
Justin Thomas has had a hell of a season. He successfully defended his win at the CIMB Classic, went on to win the SBS Tournament of Champions, won at the Sony Open, and shot 59. Now he’s added an ace to his list of 2017 accomplishments.
The shot moved him into a tie for the lead with Dustin Johnson at 11-under at the WGC-Mexico Championship.
The volunteer behind Thomas appeared to be quite pumped up.
Oh, and Thomas holed a ridiculous punch shot on Friday.
Justin Thomas, WGC-Mexico Championship, Golf
More Golf
Latest Leads
1hr
U.S. Soccer has passed a new policy requiring players to stand during the national anthem, reports Fox’s Stuart Holden. It was (…)
2hr
Good news.
3hr
OH. MY. GOODNESS.JOHN ROSS!!!! 🔥@UW_Football WR @WatchJRoss runs 4.22u 40-yard dash. (cc: @chrisjohnson28) https://t.co/kkeUVDIMeQ (…)
3hr
The Cleveland Cavaliers made 25 3-pointers on Friday in a 135-130 win over the Atlanta Hawks. The Cavs made 25 of 46 attempts, breaking the (…)
4hr
Tim Tebow is hosting his annual celebrity golf tournament today at TPC Sawgrass. For a golfer, he’s got a nice baseball swing. For a (…)
5hr
Adrian Peterson, the free agent running back, was in Houston earlier this week when a FOX 26 camera crew caught up with him to ask him (…)
6hr
Reuben Foster, the Alabama linebacker and potential top-10 draft pick, was sent home from the NFL Draft Combine on Friday after a heated (…)
7hr
The New Orleans Pelicans still haven’t won a game with DeMarcus Cousins in the lineup. The Pelicans are 1-4 since acquring Cousins via (…)
21hr
Michael Bisping was on fire — and possibly drunk — during the press conference for his fight with Georges St-Pierre.
Comments