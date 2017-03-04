Golf USA Today Sports

Justin Thomas Added an Ace to His Incredible 2017 Season During the WGC-Mexico Championship

Justin Thomas after ace at the WGC-Mexico Championship

Golf

Justin Thomas has had a hell of a season. He successfully defended his win at the CIMB Classic, went on to win the SBS Tournament of Champions, won at the Sony Open, and shot 59. Now he’s added an ace to his list of 2017 accomplishments.

The shot moved him into a tie for the lead with Dustin Johnson at 11-under at the WGC-Mexico Championship.

The volunteer behind Thomas appeared to be quite pumped up.

volunteer-celebrating-justin-thomas-ace-at-wgc-mexico-championship

Oh, and Thomas holed a ridiculous punch shot on Friday.

