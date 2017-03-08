Tim Tebow Hit By Pitch, Immediately Doubled Off First

Tim Tebow has done it all in his first official Spring Training game. First he struck out looking, then he grounded into a double play with the bases loaded and got a “standing ovation.” Now he’s checked “hit by pitch” off his baseball bucket list. Tebow was hit on the right shoulder with two runners on in the 6th. Didn’t even look like it bothered him.

While his OBP jumped with the HBP, he didn’t stay on base for long as he then proceeded to get doubled off first on a line drive to the second baseman.