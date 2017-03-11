Johnny Manziel Engaged to Instagram Model Bre Tiesi
Johnny Manziel Engaged to Instagram Model Bre Tiesi
shares
share
sms
send
email
By:
Stephen Douglas | 1 minute ago
Johnny Manziel is engaged. The hopeful free agent proposed to short-time girlfriend Bre Tiesi during a recent trip to Paris according to
TMZ. In addition to Paris the couple has also recently visited the San Diego Zoo.
Manziel
tweeted about his happiness last night. It was his first tweet since January when he offered advice to Donald Trump about ignoring haters and then promptly deleted his account. Meanwhile, Manziel is still trying to get back to the NFL and according to Adam Schefter, Manziel’s new fiancée is supportive of this pursuit.
Tiesi
was previously engaged to Nick Hogan around 2011.
😂❤️️🙏🏻 @jmanziel2
A post shared by Bre Tiesi (@bre_tiesi) on
Jan 21, 2017 at 5:59pm PST
NFL
shares
share
sms
send
email
Stephen Douglas
Born and raised in Mid-Southern Upstate New York, Stephen holds a master's degree in public communications. Money well spent? I'd say so. These days he jokes about sports on the Internet. Professionally.
More …
Latest Leads
39m
Wisconsin beat Indiana in the B1G tournament on Friday, 70-60. After the game, an upset Indiana fan was waiting for Tom Crean to tell him (…)
1hr
Arizona beat UCLA on Friday night, 86-75, bouncing the #3 Bruins from the Pac-12 tournament. Arizona gained control of the ball with about (…)
2hr
The NBA standings are starting to shift. With a Celtics loss and a 4th consecutive Washington win, the Wizards jumped to the #2 seed in the (…)
14hr
Someone needs to check Bismack Biyombo for a pulse.
16hr
Baker Mayfield’s arrest video shows a lack of lateral quickness and straight-line speed.
17hr
New England is just better at this than everyone else.
18hr
Here are some Edmonton police fake-arresting Sportsnet reporter Gene Principe before an Oilers – Islanders game earlier this week. (…)
19hr
Tiger not back.
More NFL
Comments