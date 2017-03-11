NFL USA Today Sports

Johnny Manziel Engaged to Instagram Model Bre Tiesi

Johnny Manziel Engaged to Instagram Model Bre Tiesi

NFL

Johnny Manziel Engaged to Instagram Model Bre Tiesi

Johnny Manziel is engaged. The hopeful free agent proposed to short-time girlfriend Bre Tiesi during a recent trip to Paris according to TMZ. In addition to Paris the couple has also recently visited the San Diego Zoo.

Manziel tweeted about his happiness last night. It was his first tweet since January when he offered advice to Donald Trump about ignoring haters and then promptly deleted his account. Meanwhile, Manziel is still trying to get back to the NFL and according to Adam Schefter, Manziel’s new fiancée is supportive of this pursuit.

Tiesi was previously engaged to Nick Hogan around 2011.

😂❤️️🙏🏻 @jmanziel2

A post shared by Bre Tiesi (@bre_tiesi) on

Miami got us like 🙃 …. beach day wth the mAnz 🌴 ❤️ him

A post shared by Bre Tiesi (@bre_tiesi) on

NFL

Recommended Videos

More Leads

Comments

Latest Leads

More NFL
Home