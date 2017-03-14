VIDEO: Phil Mickelson is Very Analytical when it Comes to His Shot Selection

Phil Mickelson was on Feherty on Golf Channel for the second straight week on Monday night as part of a two-episode season premiere. There were plenty of clips that stood out like his talk about how winning the 2013 Open was the greatest accomplishment of his career, but I find it fascinating to listen to the five-time major champion talk about his club selection and what goes through his mind before a shot.

Mickelson, who studied psychology at Arizona State, is quite analytical when it comes to his shot selection. If you are an amateur golfer you will find this fascinating and may even learn a thing or two that you didn’t know.

Mickelson gave us a bit of info similar to this during the WGC-Mexico Championship when he discussed what goes into his shot selection while playing golf at a course above 7,500 feet.

It really is impressive to know how many details run through a pro like Phil’s head before a shot.