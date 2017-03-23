What Exactly Is a "Low Profile" For Johnny Manziel?

Johnny Manziel is angling for an NFL comeback. Ian Rapoport is reporting the Saints have interest in Manziel, who has kept a “low profile.”

FA QB Johnny Manziel has kept a low-profile as he trains for a return. #Saints coach Sean Payton appears to have taken an interest in him. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 23, 2017

This report begs the question. What is a “low profile” for Johnny Manziel? Last month he was spotted partying on a yacht in Miami. He was also partying there on New Years, in possible violation of a dismissal agreement for his domestic violence case. A judge scolded Manziel in February for not taking that agreement seriously.

Last week he was spotted with Von Miller and Odell Beckham Jr. in Paris. Just a few low-profile dudes hanging out in a backwater metropolitan area. Manziel was also sued for a September incident where he allegedly punched a bar employee in the face, breaking his nose.

Manziel did get engaged. He appears to be working out regularly and looks a lot better than he did about a year ago. He quit Twitter. Most are rooting him to at least get his life together if not get another shot at the NFL. But, when the standard for “low profile” is not breaking anyone’s face in the past six months, we’re setting a low bar.